Behemoth slam venues that take merch sales cut

Behemoth’s bassist Orion has criticised the “bad trend” of venues demanding a cut of bands’ merchandise sales.

He says that, like most other bands, touring is now Behemoth’s main source of income – but adds that the additional charge makes it more difficult for musicians on the road.

Tomasz ‘Orion’ Wroblewski tells FreqsTV: “It’s important to bring out merchandise to the people. They know they can buy some unique stuff at the shows which is much appreciated, because this goes directly to us.

“But some venues have started charging bands for selling their merchandise, which causes bands’ rising prices of the merchandise.

“Three nights ago, I was counting everything that we need to leave in the venue – it was 42% altogether. This is becoming a bad trend. It’s becoming like a Mafia. People should be able to get what they want for the prices that are fair.”

Behemoth will tour North America next month in support of their 2014 album, The Satanist.

Meanwhile, the band have brewed another beer – a Russian Imperial Stout named Bafomet. It follows their previous brews, Sacrum pale ale and Heretyk.

Frontman Nergal is also working on a blues, country and folk solo project.

Apr 21: Philadelphia Theatre of the Living Arts, PA

Apr 22: New York Webster Hall, NY

Apr 23: Boston Royale, MA

Apr 25: Montreal Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre, QC

Apr 26: Toronto The Phoenix Concert Theater, ON

Apr 27: Detroit St. Andrews Hall, MI

Apr 29: Chicago Thalia Hall, IL

Apr 30: Minneapolis Mill City Nights, MN

May 01: Lawrence The Granada Theater, KS

May 05: Denver The Gothic Theatre, CO

May 04: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

May 06: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA

May 07: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA

Jun 12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, AT

Jun 23: Halden Tons Of Rock NO

Jun 24-25: Goleniow Rock City Rock Hard Ride Free, Poland

Jul 01: Helsinki Tuska Festival , Finland

Jul 02: Lobnitz With Full Force, Germany

Jul 08: Geiselwind Out & Loud Festival, Germany

Jul 11: Dunaujvaros Rockmarathon, Hungary

Aug 11: Walton On Trent Bloodstock Open Air, UK

Oct 20: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Oct 21: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Oct 22: Rennes L’Etage, France

Oct 23: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Oct 25: Lisbon Paradise Garage, Portugal

Oct 26: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Oct 27: Barcelona Razzmatazz 1, Spain

Oct 28: Lyon Transbordeur, France

Oct 29: Luzern Schuur, Switzerland

Oct 30: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France