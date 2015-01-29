Behemoth biography to launch next month

Polish death metal outfit Behemoth will release their official biography Devil’s Conquistadors next month, they’ve confirmed.

The 490-page book, which was written by Lukasz Dunaj, will launch on February 24 via Metal Blade Records and details the rise of the band in their homeland, their influences and will also feature interviews, photos and printed lyric sheets.

Frontman Adam ’Nergal’ Darski, who will release his memoirs Confessions Of A Heretic: The Sacred And Profane, Behemoth And Beyond in English on March 19, reveals in the book that he bought his first guitar with money he was given for his first communion.

He says: “The first communion was a very important moment for me. I know this sounds ridiculous, but it’s true. Of course, not as a religious experience – I didn’t understand anything and couldn’t care less. Same as all the other kids.

“We all stood there with our votive candles and waited for one thing – cash. The first communion must be one moment when you get the most money you’re ever going to get as a child. And for this money, I bought myself my first electric guitar. Not a bike, no Lego – a guitar.”

Behemoth: Devil’s Conquistadors is currently available to pre-order direct from Metal Blade’s online store.

The band released their 10th album The Satanist last year and picked up the 2014 Metal Hammer Album Of The Year award. They’re currently on tour with Cannibal Corpse across North America.