Behemoth accept the Album Of The Year award

In the latest issue of Metal Hammer we published the official Metal Hammer top 50 albums of 2014 and there could be only one winner…

With an overwhelming majority vote from our thirty five contributors, Behemoth’s The Satanist won the coveted Album Of The Year spot. And when the Polish blackened death metallers rolled into London for a sold-out show at The Forum we caught up with Nergal to find out what it means to him.

We also spoke to Nergal about Behemoth being banned in Russia for five years. Check it out.