Behemoth’s Nergal to launch memoir in English

Behemoth frontman Adam ‘Nergal’ Darski will issue his memoir in English for the first time in March.

Titled Confessions Of A Heretic: The Sacred And Profane, Behemoth And Beyond, it will be released on March 19 via Jawbone Press.

It will focus on his life in the band, his personal clashes with the Catholic church, his recent battle with leukaemia and his appearance as a judge on the Polish edition of TV talent show The Voice.

It’s currently available to pre-order and those purchasing from the band’s online store will gain exclusive access to signed copies.

He says: “Rebellion is a part of youth. Sometimes it’s dangerous. Instead of a sword, I hold a guitar in my hands. I’m in the same, rigid world but instead of Molotov cocktails, I’ve got a computer. It’s a much more powerful weapon.”

The foreword has been penned by Lamb Of God mainman Randy Blythe and was translated into English by best-selling author and ghostwriter Mark Eglinton. It was originally written in Polish by Darski, Krzysztof Azarewicz and Piotr Weltrowski.

Behemoth’s 2014 release The Satanist was named Metal Hammer magazine’s Album Of The Year, while Nergal dropped into TeamRock Radio in December to talk about the record, his early days in the band and his health battles. The show is available to hear on demand.