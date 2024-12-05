Becoming Led Zeppelin, the long-awaited documentary first announced in 2019, finally has a release date. The film, which tells the story of Led Zeppelin's early days, premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in 2021, but was subsequently re-titled and re-edited.

It'll finally make it to the big screen in February next year, but there's a catch: the distribution will be limited exclusively to IMAX theatres. In the US and Canada, preview screenings will be held in 18 theatres on February 5 before a general release two days later. As yet, there's been no confirmation of release dates elsewhere.

"The cinematic power of IMAX paired with the film’s authentic sound creates an immersive and transportive viewing experience letting audiences feel like they are there, in the venues with the band," says director Bernard MacMahon.

"We spent five years flying back and forth across the Atlantic scouring attics and basements in pursuit of rare and unseen film footage, photographs and music recordings,” says writer/producer Allison McGourty. "Then we transferred each piece of media with custom techniques so that in IMAX, these 55-year-old clips and music would look and sound like they came out of the lab yesterday.”

"I had a mind-blowing experience seeing Led Zeppelin for the first time in August 1969 at the Texas International Pop Festival in Grapevine, Texas and it has stayed with me ever since," says Sony Pictures co-president and co-founder Tom Bernard. "This legendary group merits a spectacular North American theatrical release of this incredible film!

"I cannot think of a single movie that more brilliantly draws you into an artist’s story, shows you how their music was made, and makes you experience it as if it were brand new. I know it will be inspirational to young people and legacy-defining for generations to come.”

For details on showings, visit the IMAX website or becomingledzeppelinfilm.com

Becoming Led Zeppelin IMAX Exclusive | Official Trailer | Experience It In IMAX® - YouTube Watch On