Beartooth line up five UK dates

Rising metalcore stars Beartooth will play five UK dates in September as part of their first ever European headline tour.

The American five-piece will hit the road in support of their debut album Disgusting, which Metal Hammer Magazine described as “raw and emotionally charged.”

Frontman Caleb Shomo says: “Beartooth are coming back to Europe. I’m stoked to do some international rockin’ and rollin’. The shows over there are real wild. We can’t wait to hang out and play some tunes – see you in the pit.”

Beartooth European tour 2014 UK dates