"You're talking to a person that's never heard an Iron Maiden record." Watch Better Lovers frontman and former Dillinger Escape Plan man Greg Puciato take on the most daunting (and ridiculous) metal true or false quiz ever

Greg Puciato takes part in the first ever Metal Hammer Trve Or False. But is there really a vegan Pig Destroyer tribute called Fig Enjoyer?!

An impressive knowledge of the scene and its history is an integral part of any self-respecting metalhead's M.O., but what happens when you stick one of heavy music's most respected frontmen in front of a camera and throw a bunch of random facts and made-up nonsense at him to try and catch him out?

That was the question we attempted to answer when we sat down with former Dillinger Escape Plan frontman and current member of awesome supergroup Better Lovers, Greg Puciato, for Metal Hammer's first ever round of Trve Or False, in which we mix some fascinating, true titbits of knowledge with some absolute waffle to see if the enigmatic singer can separate fact from fiction. Were Motörhead really louder than the big bang? Is there a grindcore covers band called Fig Enjoyer? And where did Creed's name really come from?

Puciato is immediately humble about his own heavy metal pub quiz knowledge credentials - "You're talking to a person that's never heard an Iron Maiden record," he clarifies early on - but we think he still put in a very solid showing all the same. Watch the video for yourself below.

Better Lovers' latest single, The Flowering, was released earlier this month, with their debut full-length album expected to be released via SharpTone Records later this year. The band are currently on tour in North America and will head to Europe in the summer.

