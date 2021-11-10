Beach House announce new album Once Twice Melody and share four singles

Beach House have announced that they will be releasing the new album Once Twice Melody, set to arrive on February 18 via Bella Union.

Alongside the news, the Baltimore dream-pop duo – made up of Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally – have shared four new singles, including the album's title track, Superstar, Pink Funeral and Through Me. In usual Beach House fashion, each song is lavishly idyllic and comprised of their trademark hazy vocal lines and ethereal melodies.

Once Twice Melody serves as Beach House's eighth studio album and their first full release since 2018's 7. The eighteen songs from the double album will be released over the next four months as "chapters", accompanied by lyric animations.

Beach House have additionally announced a UK and European tour set to kick off in Dublin on May 21, before finishing up in Copenhagen on June 9. The duo will be also be playing in Glasgow, Manchester, London, Antwerp, Brussels and more.

Tickets go on sale on November 19.

Chapter 1: November 10, 2021

1. Once Twice Melody

2. Superstar

3. Pink Funeral

4. Through Me

Chapter 2: December 8, 2021

5. Runaway

6. ESP

7. New Romance

8. Over And Over

Chapter 3: January 19, 2022

9. Sunset

10. Only You Know

11. Another Go Around

12. Masquerade

13. Illusion Of Forever

Chapter 4: February 18, 2022

14. Finale

15. The Bells

16. Hurts To Love

17. Many Nights

18. Modern Love Stories

May 21: Dublin The National Stadium, IE

May 23: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom, UK

May 24: Manchester Academy, UK

May 26: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

May 28: Antwerp De Roma, BE

May 30: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, BE

May 31: Paris L’Olympia, FR

Jun 02: Nimes Paloma, FR

Jun 04: Barcelona Primavera Sound Festival, ES

Jun 07: Cologne Carlswerk Victoria, DE

Jun 08: Berlin Columbiahalle, DE

Jun 09: Copenhagen Falkoner Centre, DK