Beabadoobee announces her biggest ever UK headline tour

Beabadoobee has announced an extensive UK tour for November.

The Philippines-born, London-raised singer/songwriter will release her forthcoming third album This Is How Tomorrow Moves on August 16, and has already lined up a North American tour for September.

Her UK tour will kick off on November 11 in Glasgow, and make stops in Sheffield, Newcastle, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Brighton and Bristol, before winding up at the 9,000-capacity Alexandra Palace in London on November 21. See below for details.

Beabadoobee UK tour 2024

Nov 11: Glasgow O2 Academy

Nov 12: Sheffield Octagon Centre

Nov 13: Newcastle O2 City Hall

Nov 15: Birmingham O2 Academy

Nov 16: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

Nov 17: Leeds O2 Academy

Nov 19: Brighton Dome

Nov 20: Bristol Beacon

Nov 21: London Alexandra Palace

Support on all dates will come from LA indie rockers Momma.

Tickets are available via presale from 10am on June 18, with the general sale beginning at 10am on June 21. For tickets and more info, go here.

Beabadoobee will also play London's All Points East on Sunday August 18, with Mitski, Ethel Cain, Arlo Parks and more. Tickets, and full details of all this summer's All Points shows, are available from the festival website.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Last week Beabadoobee released Coming Home as the second single from This Is How Tomorrow Moves.

The singer says that the record, produced by the legendary Rick Rubin and described as “in parts a love letter to her younger self and all that she’s been through”, has “helped me so much more than anything else has in navigating this new era, this new understanding of where I’m at”, adding, “I guess it’s about becoming a woman.”

“I think I’m more aware of my actions in these songs,” she says. “In my previous records, I would consistently sing about my reaction towards other people’s doings, like a blame game. But in this record, it’s accepting that there’s an inevitability of my fault in there too. Whether it’s childhood trauma or relationship issues, it takes two to tango in everything.”