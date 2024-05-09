“I guess it’s about becoming a woman.” Beabadoobee announces Rick Rubin-produced new album This Is How Tomorrow Moves, shares single Take A Bite

Beabadoobee has shared a new single, Take A Bite, as the first taste of her forthcoming third album This Is How Tomorrow Moves.

Set for release on August 16 on Dirty Hit, the album is the follow-up to the artist's UK Top 5 album Beatopia, released in 2022, and was recorded with legendary producer Rick Rubin and long term collaborator Jacob Bugden at Rubin's Shangri-La studio in Malibu, California.



In a statement announcing the album, Beabadoobee says that it has “helped me so much more than anything else has in navigating this new era, this new understanding of where I’m at”, adding, “I guess it’s about becoming a woman.”

“I think I’m more aware of my actions in these songs,” the singer reveals. “In my previous records, I would consistently sing about my reaction towards other people’s doings, like a blame game. But in this record, it’s accepting that there’s an inevitability of my fault in there too. Whether it’s childhood trauma or relationship issues, it takes two to tango in everything.”

Speaking about Take A Bite, the London-based singer/songwriter says, “It’s me feeling introspective about my thoughts and unhealthy way of living. It’s finding comfort in a familiar place – finding comfort in chaos, because that’s what I know. So I bring it into every aspect of my life, especially with relationships.

“It’s just tapping into this part of my brain where I just jump straight to the most negative, most chaotic thought ever known to man and make and make that into my reality.”



Listen to the single below: