Be-Bop Deluxe's Futurama reissue out in April

Be-Bop Deluxe's classic album Futurama is to be reissued by Cherry Red Records in April. The 1975 album will be available in both deluxe box set and two disc CD versions.

The box set will feature the original album remastered from the original studio tapes, and an additional 36 bonus tracks drawn from a stunning new 5.1 surround sound & stereo mixes by award-winning engineer Stephen W Tayler, out-takes, BBC Radio In Concert & John Peel Sessions, rare promo videos, a lavishly illustrated 68-page book with an essay of recollections by Bill Nelson, a facsimile Record Store poster for Futurama, replica track sheets, and postcards.

The box set will be released on April 26. Pre-orders are now available here.

A two-disc version is also available.