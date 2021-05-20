Be-Bop Deluxe announce 16-disc Live! In The Air Age set

Be-Bop Deluxe are to have their 1977 live album Live! In The Air Age reissued as a remixed 16-disc box set through Cherry Red Records on August 27. At the same time a more compact remixed and expanded three-disc version will also be released.

This set features the original album, newly remastered from the original master tapes, and restores the correct running order of the original LP release and has three bonus tracks drawn from a BBC Radio One John Peel Show session from January 1977.

Discovering that the multi track tapes of all the shows recorded on the UK tour of 1977 had survived it was decided to include each concert in its entirety in this expanded boxed set. The concerts were mixed over a period of several months by Stephen W. Tayler and are presented here for the very first time.

This box also adds an NTSC/Region Free DVD of Star Rider In Concert – Be-Bop Deluxe, which was first screened on television in 1977 and appears exclusively in this boxed set for the first time as well as an illustrated 68-page book with many previously unseen photographs and an essay of recollections by Bill Nelson. Additionally, the set includes postcards and a replica poster.

Live! In The Air Age was originally released in July 1977 and would prove to be the band’s most successful album, peaking at number 10 in the UK charts. Released at a time of growing commercial success for the band and followed on the heels of two highly acclaimed studio albums in thirteen months, Sunburst Finish and Modern Music, both of which reached the top twenty of the UK album charts.

Live! In the Air Age would be the band’s only live record and was recorded on a series of dates in the UK in February and March 1977 on the Rolling Stones mobile unit with John Leckie, who had engineered co-produced the band’s previous two albums, supervising the location recordings.

