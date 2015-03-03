Bayside add extra UK dates

Bayside will play extra dates in the UK around their Slam Dunk appearances in May, the New York band have confirmed.

They were already lined up to play the festival on the 23, 24 and 25 – now they’ve added seven more shows, kicking off in Glasgow on the 20th of the month as part of a wider European tour.

Mainman Anthony Raneri says: “We can’t wait to finally get over to the UK and Europe for a headline tour. We’ve been touring there for 10 years and have never given the fans a chance to see us play for more than 30 or 40 minutes.

“Touring internationally is still always a rush for me. It’s such a trip to see people singing along to songs so far away from where I wrote them.”

The band’s last album was last year’s Cult, the follow-up to 2011’s Killing Time.

May 20: Glasgow Audio

May 21: Nottingham Rock City

May 22: Manchester Dead Institute

May 23: Slam Dunk Leeds

May 24: Slam Dunk Hatfield

May 25: Slam Dunk Wolverhampton

May 27: Southampton Joiners

May 28: Bristol Exchange

May 29: Exeter Cavern

May 30: London Oslo