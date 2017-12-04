Bat Out Of Hell musical set for London run

It’s been announced that Jim Steinman’s Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical is set for a fourth-month residency in London next year.

Steinman wrote the tracks on Meat Loaf’s 1977 album Bat Out Of Hell and the 1993 follow-up Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell, with the stage production incorporating songs including You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth, Bat Out Of Hell, I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That) and Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad.

Two previously unreleased songs: What Part Of My Body Hurts The Most and Not Allowed To Love will also feature.

The musical will run from April 2 through July 28 at London’s Dominion Theatre and is said to be “a romantic adventure about rebellious youth and passionate love, set against the backdrop of a post-cataclysmic city adrift from the mainland.

“Strat, the forever young leader of The Lost, has fallen for Raven, daughter of Falco, the tyrannical, ruler of Obsidian.”

Andrew Polec and Christina Bennington are expected to recreate their roles as the romantic leads, with further casting details to be revealed in due course.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster and further information is available via the musical’s official website.

