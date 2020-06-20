Bastille’s Charlie Barnes announces Last Night’s Glitter

Bastille touring member Charlie Barnes releases Last Night’s Glitter on July 3 via InsideOut. The 10-track includes stripped-back arrangements of material from Oceanography and More Stately Mansions as well as a brand new track.

Recorded and mixed in his home studio, it also includes woodwind, brass and string flourishes from Jonny Abraham and Rittipo (Public Service Broadcasting, Bastille).

Says Barnes, "This album, which was supposed to be a couple of throwaway bonus tracks, or a swiftly turned around EP, or a handful of live session videos to help point people, and their wallets, in the direction of its predecessor, has taken me far longer to make than it should have done. So long, in fact, that I no longer see it as a standard issue piece of promotional material, but a body of work that I hope will come to hold its own amongst my repertoire.”

He describes the new track, Last Night’s Glitter, as “the kind of song where a writer manages to translate exactly where and who they are at a certain time into a handful of verses.”

In lieu of a tour, Charlie will be performing a series of concerts from his home studio, every Monday night in July via Instagram Live.