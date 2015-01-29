Barren Earth launch first track with Jon Aldara

Barren Earth have released a stream of On Lonely Towers, the title track from their upcoming third album – and their first with vocalist Jon Aldara.

He replaced Mikki Koramaki, who’d fronted the Finnish prog metal outfit for 2010 debut Curse Of The Red River and 2012 follow-up The Devil’s Resolve.

Bassist Olli-Pekka Laine says: “During the writing process we did many things from a totally new perspective. Many other things changed too – new production team, new frontman, new record label; the list goes on.”

He adds of the track: “Instead of putting out a song in a typical verse-chorus form, we thought this three-piece boulder would represent the album better. It demands some concentration from the listener – but patience is rewarded in the end.”

On Lonely Towers is released on March 30 via Century Media.