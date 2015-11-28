Baroness release Purple studio clip

Baroness have released a studio clip showing the band working on latest album, Purple.

It’s due for release on December 18 via the band’s own Abraxan Hymns label.

The video focuses on the twin vocal attack of Pete Adams and John Dyer Baizley – and Adams insists their performances are a step up from their last record, 2012’s Yellow & Green.

He says: “ We help each other steer the vocals in the right place. We finally figured out how to do a two vocal thing so that it has personality and has a little bit more character.

“We’re working out more on this record than we did on Yellow & Green.”

Baizley adds: “We’ve got really similar voices. Our range is within a few notes of each other. I don’t even know who’s singing a part sometimes.”

Baroness previously released Shock Me and Chlorine & Wine from their fourth album. They’re currently on tour across the US.

Purple tracklist