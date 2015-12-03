Baroness launch Morningstar stream

Baroness have released a stream of Morningstar.

It’s the opening track on their fourth album, Purple, out on December 18 via their own Abraxan Hymns label.

The band previously released Shock Me and Chlorine & Wine and revealed a behind-the-scenes look at studio sessions for the follow-up to 2012’s Yellow & Green.

Baroness named the album Purple after their 2012 tour bus crash which left nine people injured, including maninman John Baizley, whose arm was crushed so badly that doctors considered amputation.

Baizley said: “The band suffered a gigantic bruise. It was an injury that prevented us from operating in a normal way for quite some time. Hopefully, this record is the springboard that helps us get away from all that.”

Purple tracklist

Morningstar Shock Me Try To Disappear Kerosene Fugue Chlorine & Wine The Iron Bell Desperation Burns If I Have To Wake Up (Would You Stop The Rain) Crossroads Of Infinity

