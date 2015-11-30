Barnett Brothers set for UK acoustic tour

The Menzingers frontman Greg Barnett and his brother Bobby are going on a joint UK solo tour in January.

Bobby is the singer with fellow punk outfit Captain, We’re Sinking and the pair will perform acoustically on the run of nine UK shows next year, starting on Norwich on January 14.

Greg Barnett says: “So excited to announce that my brother Bob and I will be touring the UK acoustic together in January.”

Tickers are available now.

BARNETT BROTHERS UK TOUR 2016

Jan 14: Norwich Owl Sanctuary

Jan 15: Leeds Brudenell

Jan 16: Glasgow 13th Note

Jan 17: Manchester star & Garter

Jan 19: Newport Le Pub

Jan 20: Southampton Joiners

Jan 21: Brighton Green Door Store

Jan 22: Kingston Cricketers

Jan 23: London Lexington