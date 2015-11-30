Barnett Brothers set for UK acoustic tour

The Menzingers frontman Greg Barnett and his brother Bobby are going on a joint UK solo tour in January.
Bobby is the singer with fellow punk outfit Captain, We’re Sinking and the pair will perform acoustically on the run of nine UK shows next year, starting on Norwich on January 14.
Greg Barnett says: “So excited to announce that my brother Bob and I will be touring the UK acoustic together in January.”
Tickers are available now.
BARNETT BROTHERS UK TOUR 2016
Jan 14: Norwich Owl Sanctuary
Jan 15: Leeds Brudenell
Jan 16: Glasgow 13th Note
Jan 17: Manchester star & Garter
Jan 19: Newport Le Pub
Jan 20: Southampton Joiners
Jan 21: Brighton Green Door Store
Jan 22: Kingston Cricketers
Jan 23: London Lexington