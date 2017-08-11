Barnes and Noble's Vinyl Weekend kicks off today

American retail chain Barnes & Noble is celebrating vinyl’s resurgence with one if its regular Vinyl Weekends, and the action kicks off today.
B&N stores will be carrying lots of exclusive releases and offers — more details below — as well as a offering a number of special Vinyl Day deals.
“If you’ve been thinking about starting a record collection,” say the company. “Vinyl Weekend is a great time to begin.”
Customers will receive 10% off all in-store vinyl purchases, and 30% off all products from turntable manufacturer Crosley.
- Queens of the Stone Age launch The Evil Has Landed
- Romanus Records: the little label that's reinventing vinyl
- The Vinyl Issue: Essential turntables
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Exclusive pressings unique to Barnes & Noble include the following:
Suicidal Tendencies - Suicidal Tendencies (yellow and black swirl vinyl)
Ron Wood - I’ve Got My Own Album To Do (translucent blue vinyl)
Elvis Presley - Elvis Is Back (translucent blue vinyl)
Imagine Dragons - Evolve (clear vinyl)
Unforgiven - Original Soundtrack (prairie dust coloured vinyl)
Chicago - II
Power Rangers - Original Soundtrack (yellow power ranger vinyl)
Guardians of the Galaxy 2 - Original Soundtrack (red vinyl)
13 Reasons Why Original Soundtrack - Original Soundtrack (clear vinyl)
Vinyl Weekend exclusives can also be bought from Barnes & Noble online.
My Record Collection: Writer and Broadcaster David Hepworth Digs Out His Vinyl