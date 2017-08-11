Barnes and Noble's Vinyl Weekend kicks off today

American retail chain Barnes & Noble is celebrating vinyl’s resurgence with one if its regular Vinyl Weekends, and the action kicks off today.

B&N stores will be carrying lots of exclusive releases and offers — more details below — as well as a offering a number of special Vinyl Day deals.

“If you’ve been thinking about starting a record collection,” say the company. “Vinyl Weekend is a great time to begin.”

Customers will receive 10% off all in-store vinyl purchases, and 30% off all products from turntable manufacturer Crosley.

Exclusive pressings unique to Barnes & Noble include the following:

Suicidal Tendencies - Suicidal Tendencies (yellow and black swirl vinyl)

Ron Wood - I’ve Got My Own Album To Do (translucent blue vinyl)

Elvis Presley - Elvis Is Back (translucent blue vinyl)

Imagine Dragons - Evolve (clear vinyl)

Unforgiven - Original Soundtrack (prairie dust coloured vinyl)

Chicago - II

Power Rangers - Original Soundtrack (yellow power ranger vinyl)

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 - Original Soundtrack (red vinyl)

13 Reasons Why Original Soundtrack - Original Soundtrack (clear vinyl)

Vinyl Weekend exclusives can also be bought from Barnes & Noble online.

