Barclay James Harvest's Once Again to get four-disc remastered and expanded reissue

Oldham's proggers Barclay James Harvest are to have a newly remastered and expanded three CD and one Blu-ray edition of their second album, Once Again, reissued through Esoteric Recordings on January 27.

Originally released in 1971, Once Again was recorded at Abbey Road studios and produced by Norman Smith. Widely regarded as one of the band’s early masterpieces, The album featured the classic Mocking Bird as well as Galadriel, on which John Lees famously played John Lennon's Epiphone Casino guitar, a moment later immortalised on the song John Lennon's Guitar from 1990's Welcome To The Show.

The new expanded set features three CDs and an all-region Blu-ray disc and features the original UK stereo mix remastered from the original master tapes and also includes stunning new 5.1 Surround Sound and stereo mixes by Stephen W. Tayler, a new remaster of the 1972 SQ Quad mix of the album and a multi-channel version of the 1972 Quad mix.

There is also a rare live performance recorded for BBC Radio One’s John Peel in February 1971, and seven further rare bonus tracks, including an early version of Mocking Bird and the full version of the unreleased piece White Sails (A Seascape). The set also includes a lavishly illustrated booklet with a new essay BJH experts Keith and Monika Domone and a replica of a 1971 promotional poster.

Barclay James Harvest: Once Again, 3CD/Blu-Ray Remastered & Expanded Edition

Disc One

Once Again – The original stereo mix remastered

1 She Said

2 Happy Old World

3 Song for Dying

4 Galadriel

5 Mocking Bird

6 Vanessa Simmons

7 Ball and Chain

8 Lady Loves

Bonus tracks

9 Too Much on Your Plate

10 Happy Old World (Take One)

11 She Said (BBC John Peel Concert 1971)

12 Mockingbird (BBC John Peel Concert 1971)

13 Dark Now My Sky (BBC John Peel Concert 1971)

Disc Two

Once Again – The new stereo mixes

1 She Said (new stereo mix)

2 Happy Old World (new stereo mix)

3 Song for Dying (new stereo mix)

4 Galadriel (new stereo mix)

5 Mocking Bird (new stereo mix)

6 Vanessa Simmons (new stereo mix)

7 Ball and Chain (new stereo mix)

8 Lady Loves (new stereo mix)

Bonus tracks

9 Mocking Bird (first version – May 1970)

10 Too Much on Your Plate (new stereo mix)

11 White Sails (A Seascape) (complete version)

Disc Three

Once Again – The 1972 SQ Quadrophonic mix

1 She Said (1972 SQ Quad mix)

2 Happy Old World (1972 SQ Quad mix)

3 Song for Dying (1972 SQ Quad mix)

4 Galadriel (1972 SQ Quad mix)

5 Mocking Bird (1972 SQ Quad mix)

6 Vanessa Simmons (1972 SQ Quad mix)

7 Ball and Chain (1972 SQ Quad mix)

8 Lady Loves (1972 SQ Quad mix)

Bonus tracks

9 Galadriel (non-orchestral version)

10 Mocking Bird (non-orchestral version)

Disc Four

96 kHz / 24-bit new 5.1 Surround Sound mix / new Stereo mixes /original stereo mix & 1972 Quadrophonic Mix

1 She Said

2 Happy Old World

3 Song for Dying

4 Galadriel

5 Mocking Bird

6 Vanessa Simmons

7 Ball and Chain

8 Lady Loves

Bonus tracks

9 Too Much on Your Plate

10 White Sails (A Seascape) (complete version)