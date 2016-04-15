Band Of Friends for British Isles tour

Rory Gallagher offshoot Band Of Friends, featuring the late Irish icon’s former bandmates Gerry McAvoy and Ted McKenna, will tour the UK in May.

They’re continuing to support the launch of live album Live’n’Kickin, while continuing work on their second studio album of original material.

The award-winning trio, featuring frontman Marcel Scherpenzeel, will complete their British Isles appearances by performing at the annual Rory Gallagher International Tribute Festival in Ballyshannon, Donegal, before continuing across Europe.

May 12: Cardiff Globe

May 13: London Borderline

May 14: Leicester Musician

May 15: Broughton-in-Furness Victory Hall

May 19: Glasgow Cathouse

May 20: Hartlepool Belle Vue Blues Club

May 21: Stowmarket John Peel Centre

May 22: Windmill Hill Square And Compass

Jun 03: Galway Monroe’s

Jun 05: Rory Gallagher International Tribute Festival, Ballyshannon