Bad Wolves announce first UK and European tour

Bad Wolves have announced their first-ever UK and European tour.

The band, who shot to fame with their cover of The Cranberries’ classic Zombie, will join Three Days Grace throughout October, kicking off at the Pyramids Centre in Portsmouth on the 1st of the month.

Frontman Tommy Vext says: “Last year when I stood in for Five Finger Death Punch on a few of their shows, I was reminded how passionate and loyal European fans are.

“When Bad Wolves released Zombie earlier this year, we got the same, great response and couldn’t believe the massive wave of support from all over Europe – especially given that we’re a new band.

“Not a day has gone by that we don’t get tons of messages from fans demanding for us to come over. Originally, we were planning to do so in 2019, but it became clear that the time is now and we had to find a way.

“Coincidingly, Three Days Grace invited us to join them in Europe so we didn’t think twice and here we are. We couldn't be more excited and can’t wait to see all of you out there at the shows.”

Bad Wolves are managed by Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory who says that seeing the band’s popularity boom this year hasn’t come as a surprise to him.

He adds: “They have that special sauce you can’t manufacture. You have to go and see them to understand the way they connect with people.

“We took them on the road in the US and they’ve been killin’ it night after night. They are the real deal. Europe is going to love them.”

Bad Wolves released their debut album Disobey earlier this year.

Find a full list of tour dates below along with videos of Zombie and Hear Me Now featuring Diamante.

Bad Wolves - Disobey

Bad Wolves released their debut album Disobey in May 2018. Among the 13 tracks is the band's cover of Cranberries' classic Zombie - a tribute to late Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan.View Deal

Bad Wolves & Three Days Grace 2018 UK and European tour dates

Oct 01: Portsmouth Pyramids Centre, UK

Oct 02: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Oct 04: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Oct 05: Bristol St. Philips Gate, UK

Oct 07: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Oct 08: Glasgow SWG3, UK

Oct 09: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Oct 11: Tilburg Poppodium 013, Netherlands

Oct 13: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Oct 14: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Oct 15: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Oct 17: Zurich X-Tra, Switzerland

Oct 18: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Oct 19: Prague Mala Sport, Czech Republic

Oct 21: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Oct 23: Wroclaw A2 Centrum Kocertowe, Poland

Oct 24: Warsaw Progresja, Poland