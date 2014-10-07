Bad Religion, Lamb Of God + more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show is all about sticking your fist (or middle finger) in the air and yelling songs of protest and dissent.

Tune in tonight for fist-pumping, stick-it-to-the-man action from the likes of Bad Religion, Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trust, Metallica, Iced Earth and Soundgarden.

And keeping with the political theme we’ll be talking about the Labour party conference from a few weeks ago. News has reached us that party leader, Ed Miliband, forgot a vital part of his speech – which got us thinking…

What was the one thing you forgot and wish you hadn’t and what happened?

