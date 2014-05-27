Chester Bennington on Soundgarden's Superunknown

2014 marks the 20th anniversary of Soundgarden's ground-breaking album Superunknown. And if you don't know why that's such a big deal, here's superfan Chester Bennington to explain why...

Chester Bennington On Superunknown

And to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Soundgarden’s masterpiece, a special edition reissue is being released on 2nd June.

The Deluxe Edition is a 2 CD package featuring the remastered version of Superunknown, along with another disc of demos, rehearsals, B-sides and more.

The Super Deluxe Edition is a mammoth 5 CD package featuring the remastered album, demos, rehearsals and B-sides, but the fifth disc has the album mixed in Blu-Ray Audio 5.1 Surround Sound.

