Offspring cover Bad Religion and Pennywise tracks

The Offspring have paid tribute to tour buddies Bad Religion and Pennywise by covering classic tracks by both bands.

The three punk acts will shortly team up for the Summer Nationals Tour, which will see The Offspring performing their album Smash in its entirety – as they did at this year’s Download festival.

Dexter Holland and co helped promote the tour by recording versions of Bad Religion’s No Control from the 1989 album of the same name and Do What You Want from the 1988 album Suffer.

They have also recorded a version of No Reason Why, from Pennywise’ self-titled 1991 debut album. It hints at a potential live collaboration by the three bands on the upcoming tour.

Videos for each of the tracks feature concert photos of The Offspring in action.

The Summer Nationals Tour kicks off this week in Pittsburgh.

Watch the three cover version videos below.

The Offspring: No Control (Bad Religion cover)

The Offspring: Do What You Want (Bad Religion cover)

The Offspring: No Reason Why (Pennywise cover)