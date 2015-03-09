Bad Company stream unreleased Little Miss Fortune

Bad Company have released the ‘Demo Reel 1’ version of Little Miss Fortune. The track comes from the forthcoming deluxe version of the band’s self-titled debut album. Alongside second album Straight Shooter, it’s being reissued on April 7.

Both albums have been remastered using the original tapes, with each set including the original album alongside with a number of rare and unreleased recordings. The CD versions of these new releases include all the newly discovered bonus tracks, while the vinyl versions include a selection of the previously unreleased material. Last week, the band released a demo version of Feel Like Makin’ Love.

On March 18 Team Rock and Gibson Guitars will be hosting an event In London at which Bad Company guitarist Mick Ralphs will talk about the band, and some of the unheard material will be aired. If you’d like to attend, enter our competition.

Pre-order the deluxe editions.