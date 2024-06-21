Watch Babymetal play Metal Galaxy standout Brand New Day live with megastar shredders Polyphia

Babymetal have published footage of the J-metal sensations performing Brand New Day live with Polyphia.

The kawaii trio played the song, taken from 2019 album Metal Galaxy, with Tim Henson and Scott LePage, who also played guitar on the original studio track.

It was the first time Brand New Day had been performed live with Henson and LePage.

The airing took place at Babymetal’s own festival, Fox Fest, which was held on May 25 and 26 in Saitama, Japan. Joining Babymetal and Polyphia on the bill were German party-metal duo Electric Callboy, viral US musician Bilmuri and Japanese idol group Metalverse.

Babymetal released footage of the band performing recent Electric Callboy collaboration Ratatata live with the pair at Fox Fest last week.

Earlier this month, Babymetal announced a tour of the USA with support from bimbocore rising star Scene Queen.

See the full list of announced dates below.

The tour will be in support of the band’s 2023 concept album The Other One, which Metal Hammer awarded a four-star review upon release.

“Now they’re not shoved down your gullet on every festival stage or website available, it’s easier to appreciate [Babymetal] for what they are: an experiment that’s gotten out of hand,” wrote journalist Alec Chillingworth.

“The Other One is nigh-on no-filler, and unquestionably their strongest compendium of delirium to date.”

Polyphia are currently touring to promote their 2022 album Remember That You Will Die. See dates and get tickets via their website.

Nov 05: Orlando Hard Rock Orlando, FL

Nov 06: Hollywood Hard Rock Hollywood, FL

Nov 12: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Nov 13: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Nov 15: Washington DC The Anthem

Nov 16: Richmond The National, VA

Nov 18: New York Terminal 5, NY

Nov 21: Bethlehem WindStar Creek Event Center, PA

Nov 23: Cincinnati Andrew J. Brady Music Center, OH

Nov 24: Madison The Sylvee, WI

Nov 26: Indianapolis Egyptian Room, IN

Nov 27: Des Moines Vibrant, IA

Nov 29: Oklahoma City The Criterion, OK

Nov 30: Albuquerque Revel Entertainment Center, NM

Dec 03: Anaheim House Of Blues, CA