Babymetal share new single Divine Attack - Shingeki - and, surprise, surprise, it's a banger

Newly "unsealed" following a hiatus taken at the end of their first decade as a band, Babymetal are offering a first taste of their forthcoming concept album The Other One, set for release on March 24, with the release of new single Divine Attack - Shingeki -.

Featuring, for the first time, lyrics written by Su-Metal, the song is apparently centred around the theme of 'Cavalry', this being one of 10 separate parallel worlds, we're told, that have been discovered as part of "The Other One restoration project."

Babymetal's 'people' inform us "As if this song is a hint into the future, alluding to a cavalry preparing for their next battle, we can feel a new sense of power from not only the sound but also the lyrics." So, yeah, there's that.



But wait, there's more.

The official visualizer for the song apparently includes "never-before-seen cuts of the members from THE OTHER ONE - BLACK BOX - and conveys the power and dynamism of the song."



Five pre-release digital singles from the album will be available worldwide for download and streaming, scheduled for release in October, November, January, February, and March.

Watch the visualizer for Divine Attack - Shingeki - below:



THE URL HERE IS JUST A PLACEHOLDER: SWAP AT 4PM FOR THE SINGLE LINK

Babymetal will make their official return on January 28 and 29 at Tokyo's Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the band will return to the UK and Europe in April, as special guests on Sabaton's arena tour.



"We are extremely happy to welcome Babymetal to our already much anticipated tour in Europe 2023," says Sabaton bass player Pär Sundström. “The energy and power of this band will for sure make each night something special."

The Japanese duo and the Swedish power metal quintet already have some shared history, as Sabaton vocalist Joakim Brodén guested on the track Oh! MAJINAI on Babymetal's third album, Metal Galaxy. Brodén is enthused about hooking up with the band once more in Europe.

“If there ever was a band that would break all the rules, it’s Babymetal with the power and precision to deliver a full on heavy metal show!” he states. “It’s not our first rodeo together, expect nothing but excellence from Babymetal!”



The tour will kick off at Leeds First Direct Arena on April 14, and runs through to May 20 when it will wrap at Kuopio Kuopio Hall in Finland.

