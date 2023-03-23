Babymetal drop sparkling new hyperactive single Mirror Mirror

Babymetal have shared brand new single, Mirror Mirror, ahead of the arrival of their forthcoming album The Other One, which arrives tomorrow (March 24).

Mirror Mirror follows on from the recently-released singles, Light And Darkness, Metal Kingdom, Divine Attack and Monochrome, and is accompanied by a hypnotic lyric video.

Kicking off with zapping, hyperactive technical riffs played over bouncing percussion, the track soon races with computerised vocal embellishments and an impatient rhythm, before flourishing into an uplifting and triumphant chorus.

Last year, the Japanese kawaii-metallers were “sealed” from the world following their 10-year anniversary.

In April 2022, work began on The Other One, to try and "recover the Babymetal we never knew existed within a virtual world called the Metalverse. A total of 10 songs have been discovered within The Other One restoration project, with each song representing a unique theme based on 10 separate parallel worlds that they have discovered."

Next month, on April 1 and April 2, Babymetal will perform at the PIA ARENA MM in Japan.

Following the pair of shows, the duo will head over to the UK and Europe for a trek in support of Sabaton.

From May, they'll finally hit the road for their Babymetal World Tour, in which they will headline for the first time in Asia as well as Australia.

Listen to Mirror Mirror below:

In celebration of Babymetal's first new full-length record since 2019's Metal Galaxy, Metal Hammer recently teamed up with the band for an exclusive bundle featuring a cut-out Fox God mask, and their very own alternative cover.

There are only 300 of these Babymetal bundles available worldwide, and you can only get them via the link below, so don't mess around - these won't be available for long.

