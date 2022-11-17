Listen to brand new Babymetal single Monochrome

Babymetal have released a brand new single - the second to be taken from upcoming studio album The Other One, which lands on March 24. Last month, the Japanese kawaii-metal sensations - now a duo comprised of Su-metal and Moametal - officially ended their hiatus with the announcement of the new record and a first single, Divine Attack.

Now armed with another new song in the shape of the epic Monochrome, the band's next era is beginning to properly take shape.

Listen to Monochrome below.

Of Divine Attack, Babymetal's press team previously stated: "As if this song is a hint into the future, alluding to a cavalry preparing for their next battle, we can feel a new sense of power from not only the sound but also the lyrics."

Babymetal hit the road across Europe with Sabaton and Lordi next Spring on what is being dubbed The Tour To End All Tours. Check out the full list of dates below

Apr 14: Leeds First Direct Arena

Apr 15: London OVO Arena Wembley

Apr 16: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Apr 18: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Apr 21: Paris Zenith

Apr 22: Frankfurt Festhalle

Apr 24: Hamburg Barclays Arena

Apr 25: Esch/Alzette Rockhal

Apr 28: Stockholm Avicii Arena

Apr 29: Oslo Spektrum

Apr 30: Copenhagen Royal Arena

May 2: Hannover ZAG Arena

May 3: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

May 5: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena

May 6: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena

May 7: Vienna Stadthalle

May 9: Lodz Atlas Arena

May 10: Ostrava Arena

May 12: Cologne Lanxess Arena

May 13: Antwerp Sportpaleis

May 15: Munich Olympiahalle

May 18: Tallinn Saku Arena

May 19 Helsinki Ice Hall

May 20: Kuopio Hall

