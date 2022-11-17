Listen to brand new Babymetal single Monochrome

Babymetal have released a brand new single - the second to be taken from upcoming studio album The Other One, which lands on March 24. Last month, the Japanese kawaii-metal sensations - now a duo comprised of Su-metal and Moametal - officially ended their hiatus with the announcement of the new record and a first single, Divine Attack.
Now armed with another new song in the shape of the epic Monochrome, the band's next era is beginning to properly take shape.
Listen to Monochrome below.
Of Divine Attack, Babymetal's press team previously stated: "As if this song is a hint into the future, alluding to a cavalry preparing for their next battle, we can feel a new sense of power from not only the sound but also the lyrics."
Babymetal hit the road across Europe with Sabaton and Lordi next Spring on what is being dubbed The Tour To End All Tours. Check out the full list of dates below
Sabaton, Babymetal and Lordi European tour dates 2023
Apr 14: Leeds First Direct Arena
Apr 15: London OVO Arena Wembley
Apr 16: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Apr 18: Glasgow OVO Hydro
Apr 21: Paris Zenith
Apr 22: Frankfurt Festhalle
Apr 24: Hamburg Barclays Arena
Apr 25: Esch/Alzette Rockhal
Apr 28: Stockholm Avicii Arena
Apr 29: Oslo Spektrum
Apr 30: Copenhagen Royal Arena
May 2: Hannover ZAG Arena
May 3: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome
May 5: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena
May 6: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena
May 7: Vienna Stadthalle
May 9: Lodz Atlas Arena
May 10: Ostrava Arena
May 12: Cologne Lanxess Arena
May 13: Antwerp Sportpaleis
May 15: Munich Olympiahalle
May 18: Tallinn Saku Arena
May 19 Helsinki Ice Hall
May 20: Kuopio Hall