Babymetal confirm 2016 album and world tour

Babymetal have confirmed their second album will be released on April 1 of next year and revealed they will head out on a world tour in support of the record.

The Japanese trio confirmed the date – which they’ve branded ‘Fox Day’ – for the launch of the follow-up to their self-titled debut, released digitally in 2014 and in physical formats earlier in 2015. The second album will be issued via earMUSIC.

They’ve also announced a 2016 world tour which includes an appearance at London’s SEE Wembley Arena on April 2. The tour will wrap up at the 55,000 capacity Tokyo Dome on a date they’ve branded ‘Doomsday’. The actual date, and other tour stops, will be confirmed in the new year.

Babymetal made the announcement onstage during their gig at the Yokohama Arena this weekend where they performed three new, as-yet-untitled tracks. A video of the announcement can be viewed below.

Su-Metal says: “I will be putting my everything into the production of our upcoming album because I believe that many of you are waiting for it. We are looking forward to meeting our fans abroad again next year at Wembley Arena right after the release of our second album, so you can expect to hear our new songs for the very first time live there.

“Performing at Tokyo Dome next year still feels like a dream but I am going to work towards building up my confidence to stand on that stage and I hope to continue growing through our upcoming World Tour.”

Moametal adds: “Despite the revelation tonight, I still can’t imagine that that day would come, when we would perform at Tokyo Dome. On top on that, our new album will be released on Fox Day, so I promise you that we will come up with an album that will betray your expectations – in a good way of course.”

The band’s mastermind, Kobametal, says: “I continue to believe that the songs of Babymetal continue to push them forward to discover new possibilities.

“Since the release of Babymetal’s debut album in 2014, we have been racing across the globe non-stop on our world tour. Through the last tour I have come across people from all over the world and have had the chance to feel that miraculous moment when everyone came together via Babymetal.”

Tickets for the London show are available at MyTicket and SeeTickets, while pre-order bundles for the as-yet-untitled second album will be available via the band’s web store from 4pm on December 14 (Monday).

And if you really love Babymetal, you can get some exclusive Babymetal Xmas wrapping paper with the new issue of Metal Hammer.