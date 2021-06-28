Babymetal announce 10 Babymetal Budokan Encore Global Stream

Having streamed the world premiere of their 10 Babymetal Budokan film on June 26, Babymetal are to stream a new special director’s cut of the performance in July, with new cuts and a special edit.

The 10 Babymetal Budokan Encore Global Stream will air on Saturday July 24 at 12pm LA / 3pm NY / 8pm UK / 9pm EU and will be viewable on-demand until Sunday July 25, 11:59pm PST.



Early Bird Tickets are available now, with bundle options featuring special, limited edition merch items as well as pre-orders for the 10 BABYMETAL BUDOKAN live album. Exclusive merchandise items will be available during the stream.



(Image credit: Danny Wimmer Presents…)

10 BABYMETAL BUDOKAN will be released digitally and on 2CD on October 1 via Babymetal Records, with a 2LP vinyl release following in late November.

The album track listing is as follows:

1. BABYMETAL DEATH - Shin ver. -

2. ljime, Dame, Zettai

3. Gimme Chocolate!!

4. Doki Doki ☆ Morning

5. GJ!

6. NO RAIN, NO RAINBOW

7. Distortion (feat. Alissa White-Gluz)

8. PA PA YA!! (feat. F.HERO)

9. Megitsune

10. KARATE

11. Headbangeeeeerrrrr!!!!!

12. THE ONE

13. Road of Resistance