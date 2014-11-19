Babes In Toyland reunite for 2015 dates

Babes In Toyland have reunited and will hit the road in early 2015.

The classic lineup of the all-female rock band will play their first show in 18 years at the Roxy in Los Angeles on February 12 – ahead of a string of other dates to be announced in due course.

Kat Bjelland, Lori Barbero and Maureen Herman have been rehearsing in LA in recent months.

Singer Bjelland says: “It was brought to my attention that not only do we have a lot of diehard fans from back in the day, but also a whole new generation of kids – my son Henry included – that were eager to see us live.

“I felt some kind of obligation for them to see us, too. But mainly, I just missed my girls and the feeling that comes from playing with them – visceral live therapy.”

Bassist Herman adds: “The first time we played together again, we weren’t sure what it would be like. After knocking the hell out of He’s My Thing on the first try, we knew this was going to be fun – and it was going to rock like a motherfucker.”

Babes In Toyland formed in 1987 and released three albums the most recent of which was 1995’s Nemesisters. The band’s last lineup, which included bassist Jessie Farmer, split in 2001.