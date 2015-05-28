B.B. King death inquiry on hold

The inquiry over the death of blues icon B.B. King is on hold, officials have said.

It was launched at the weekend, following his death at the age of 89 earlier this month. Las Vegas Police were called in after two of his daughters claimed members of his management team had poisoned him.

An autopsy was performed on his body on Sunday, but the results could take up to eight weeks to be returned.

Clark County coroner John Fudenberg says in a statement: “At this point, we don’t have evidence that allegations of foul play will be substantiated. However, we are taking them very seriously and we will be conducting a thorough investigation.”

County police say in their own statement: “Until such times as the coroner determines Mr King’s death to be other than natural causes, the Las Vegas metropolitan police department is not moving forward with any investigation.”

TeamRock Radio broadcast a special edition of The Blues Magazine Show at the weekend, paying tribute to King and featuring exclusive interviews with John Mayall, Jimmy Thomas, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vintage Trouble, Danny Bryant, Marcus Bonfanti and Matt Schofield. It’s available now via the station’s listen-on-demand service.