Awolnation have included a London date on their 2015 European tour.

The American electro rockers will play at Camden’s Electric Ballroom on April 1 at the end of a run of smaller European venues.

The tour takes in Berlin, Graz, Munich, Cologne, Paris and Amsterdam before wrapping up in the UK.

Awolnation released their debut album Megalithic Symphony in 2011. It spawned the massive hit single Sail.