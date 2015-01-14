Aversions Crown to tour without frontman Jeffs

Australian death metal outfit Aversions Crown will embark on their European tour this week without frontman Colin Jeffs, the band have confirmed.

He’s been forced to step back from live commitments due to medical issues affecting his voice. But the band will still hit the road for the 22-date jaunt which includes four UK dates with stand-in vocalist Mark Poida from Aussie band I, Valiance.

Guitarist Hayden Lee says: “Sadly, Colin is sitting out our European tour with Within The Ruins and I Declare War for health reasons. Luckily for all of us, the total beast Mark from I, Valiance will be covering for us.

“We played at the Unify festival in Australia with him a few days back and he crushed it. Watch out, Europe.”

The Brisbane-based band signed with Nuclear Blast last year to release their second album Tyrant and launched single Vectors in October. The latest track lifted from the follow-up to 2011’s Servitude is Avalanche. View it below.

Jan 19: London Underworld

Jan 20: Glasgow Ivory Blacks

Jan 21: Leeds The Key Club

Jan 22: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach