Aversions Crown sign to Nuclear Blast

Australian death metal outfit Aversions Crown have signed with Nuclear Blast Records and will release their second album later this year.

No release date has yet been confirmed for Tyrant, the follow-up to 2011 debut Servitude.

Guitarist Chris Cougan says: “A nuclear blast is pretty much what happened to my mind when I found out the label was interested in Aversions Crown. Nuclear Blast are the pinnacle of metal labels. We couldn’t be more stoked.”

The Brisbane band released the first single from the album Hollow Planet earlier this year.