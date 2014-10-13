PREMIERE: Aversions Crown – Vectors video

Just when you thought Thy Art Is Murder were the last word in new school Australian brutality, along come Aversions Crown to up the ante AND chuck aliens and sci-fi weirdness into the crushing deathcore mix.

One listen to the band’s forthcoming album Tyrant should be enough to win over fans of ultra-modern, downtuned riff-damage, but the band have been sensible enough to make this frankly brilliant video for album highlight Vectors… it’s a scabrous tale of close encounters, replete with hairy men bellowing and churning out skull-shattering riffs. Job done.

Pre-order your copy of Tyrant now.