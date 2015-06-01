Aversions Crown premiere Parasites video

Metal Hammer is premiering the new video from Aversions Crown and offering it as a free download!

It’s Monday and you need something heavy to get you through the day, right? Well let death machines Aversions Crown be your saviour with this new lyric vid for new ball-buster Parasites.

And because we’re such bloody lovely people here at Hammer we’re giving it away for FREE. Just CLICK HERE to download it to listen to wherever you go. Technology, eh?

Tyrant is out now via Nuclear Blast. Order your copy here.