Avenged Sevenfold's virtual reality concert set for release on Apple and Meta VR devices

Avenged Sevenfold will release a virtual reality "immersive interactive concert" experience later this month.

The experience will be available on Apple Vision Pro and MetaQuest VR devices on February 28, 2024.

A7X have teamed up with AmazeVR for the project. AmazeVR are the company behind what was described as the world's first VR concert tour in 2022, with Megan Thee Stallion as the featured artist.

In a social media post, the band say: "Excited to announce that our immersive interactive concert will be released on Apple Vision Pro and MetaQuest through AmazeVR Concerts on February 28.

"Honoured to be one of the first rock artists to participate in this innovative technology."

The Los Angeles Times first reported on the A7X and AmazeVR collaboration, with the band's frontman M. Shadows saying it will make music more accessible to a wider audience.

He added: “There’s always a barrier between the audience and us. You want to make sure that, though there’s going to be a lot of cool stuff going on, the people can get really close to you … and see you sing and see the drums."

But he insists he doesn't see this as a replacement for live shows, adding: "When you go play a show, there’s something about that that can never be replaced. So it’s about fully stepping into what the tech does well, and then fully stepping into what the live show does well."

The band were filmed performing in front of a series of green screen backgrounds at a warehouse in Los Angeles County late last year. The green screen will be digitally replaced by virtual concert venues featuring lightning strikes, floating monoliths and their Deathbat mascot.

One song is expected to be released for free. A price for the full event has not yet been confirmed, but previous AmazeVR events have retailed for $6.99 (£5.50) for one year's access.