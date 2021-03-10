Listen to a tantalising snippet of new Avenged Sevenfold music

Avenged Sevenfold have shared a live video of themselves in the studio on their Instagram page, that includes some snippets of new music.

The clip shows drummer Brooks Wackerman playing and the band chatting before launching into some new music, and then frontman M. Shadows turns off the camera.

The live stream was captured by a fan who posted the footage on YouTube.

M. Shadows recently confirmed during an interview with radio presenter Pablo from Minnesota's 93X station that the new album and follow-up to 2016's The Stage is "70% per cent finished", but hasn't confirmed any release date yet.

"It doesn't make sense for us right now to put out a record and not be able to tour it,” he told 93X. “The world has changed. Putting out a record on Spotify without touring for a rock band, it just doesn't make sense to us. So we're gonna wait till everything is back, then we'll come out with the record, finish it up, and all will be good."