Avatar postpone UK tour until 2023

Avatar have postponed their scheduled January UK tour until February 2023.
In a statement posted on their social media channels today, January 5, the Swedes explained that the tour rearrangement has been forced upon them “with the current situation with the Omicron variant being what it is.”
The band’s full statement reads: “We have waited two years in hopes of being able to guarantee the shows we announce, and follow through with our plans. We thought we had finally reached that point earlier this fall, but again the rug got pulled out from under us.
With the current situation with the Omicron variant being what it is, we are very sorry to announce we have to postpone the UK portion of tour to February 2023. All tickets purchased will still be valid. We know this is a long time away but unfortunately, there were no earlier opportunities with the venues without having to cancel one or more shows. We have hope that we will see you sooner than that though UK. Please stay tuned for more updates.”
The rescheduled 2023 dates are as follows:
Feb 18: Manchester Academy
Feb 19: Nottingham Rock City
Feb 20: Glasgow SWG3
Feb 22: Wolverhampton KK’s Steelmill
Feb 23: Bristol SWX
Feb 24: Southampton 1865
Feb 25: London O2 Forum Kentish Town
Announcement regarding upcoming UK Dates: pic.twitter.com/xrK7cq7mIIJanuary 5, 2022
The Swedes recently released a lyric video for the song Cruel And Unusual.