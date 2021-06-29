Avatar announce 29-date Going Hunting tour of UK and Europe

Avatar have announced an extensive 2022 UK and European tour under the banner Going Hunting.



The 29-date tour is set to kick off on January 8 in Nottingham and will feature some of the biggest headline shows of the band's career to date in venues such as L’Olympia in Paris, O2 Forum in London and Ancienne Belgique in Brussels, before climaxing at Slagthuset in Malmö, Sweden on March 12.



The band say, “We have announced many tours over the years, and every time we say that we couldn’t be more excited. Well, this is the tour that was supposed to be announced a year and a half ago. A year and a half which has felt more like a lifetime. Saying we couldn’t be more excited is an understatement. Never before have we ever been this hungry and passionate to create a show for you and for ourselves. We are not leaving anything behind. This show will be the most beautiful, angry, entertaining and honest production we have ever done. We are sparing nothing. We live and die for this. We are Going Hunting!”



The general on-sale for the tour begins at 10am BST on July 1 at AvatarMetal.com.



The Going Hunting tour 2022 will hit:

Jan 08: Nottingham Rock City ENG

Jan 09: Manchester Academy ENG

Jan 10: Glasgow SWG3 SCO

Jan 12: Wolverhampton KK’s Steelmill ENG

Jan 13: Bristol SWX ENG

Jan 14: Southampton 1865 ENG

Jan 15: London 02 Forum Kentish Town ENG

Feb 12: Paris L’Olympia FRA

Feb 14: Brussels Ancienne Belgique (A.B.) BEL

Feb 15: Feb Karlsruhe Substage GER

Feb 16: Lyon Le Transbordeur FRA

Feb 17: Barcelona Razzmatazz 1 & 2 SPA

Feb 18: Madrid Kapital SPA

Feb 19: Lisbon LAV POR

Feb 21: Bordeaux Le Rocher Palmer FRA

Feb 22: Geneva Alhambra SWI

Feb 23: Zurich Komplex SWI

Feb 24: Vienna Simm City AUS

Feb 25: Brno Sono Centrum, CZE

Feb 26: Munich Freiheitshalle GER

Feb 27: Leipzig Hellraiser GER

Feb 28: Warsaw Proxima POL

Mar 01: Berlin Columbia Theater GER

Mar 02: Hamburg Gruenspan GER

Mar 03: Cologne Essigfabrik GER

Mar 04: Tilburg 013 HOL

Mar 10: Göthenburg Trädgår’n SWE

Mar 11: Stockholm Fållan SWE

Mar 12: Malmö Slagthuset SWE

Avatar’s eighth studio album, Hunter Gatherer, was released in August.