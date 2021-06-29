Avatar announce 29-date Going Hunting tour of UK and Europe

Avatar have announced an extensive 2022 UK and European tour under the banner Going Hunting.
The 29-date tour is set to kick off on January 8 in Nottingham and will feature some of the biggest headline shows of the band's career to date in venues such as L’Olympia in Paris, O2 Forum in London and Ancienne Belgique in Brussels, before climaxing at Slagthuset in Malmö, Sweden on March 12.
The band say, “We have announced many tours over the years, and every time we say that we couldn’t be more excited. Well, this is the tour that was supposed to be announced a year and a half ago. A year and a half which has felt more like a lifetime. Saying we couldn’t be more excited is an understatement. Never before have we ever been this hungry and passionate to create a show for you and for ourselves. We are not leaving anything behind. This show will be the most beautiful, angry, entertaining and honest production we have ever done. We are sparing nothing. We live and die for this. We are Going Hunting!”
The general on-sale for the tour begins at 10am BST on July 1 at AvatarMetal.com.
The Going Hunting tour 2022 will hit:
Jan 08: Nottingham Rock City ENG
Jan 09: Manchester Academy ENG
Jan 10: Glasgow SWG3 SCO
Jan 12: Wolverhampton KK’s Steelmill ENG
Jan 13: Bristol SWX ENG
Jan 14: Southampton 1865 ENG
Jan 15: London 02 Forum Kentish Town ENG
Feb 12: Paris L’Olympia FRA
Feb 14: Brussels Ancienne Belgique (A.B.) BEL
Feb 15: Feb Karlsruhe Substage GER
Feb 16: Lyon Le Transbordeur FRA
Feb 17: Barcelona Razzmatazz 1 & 2 SPA
Feb 18: Madrid Kapital SPA
Feb 19: Lisbon LAV POR
Feb 21: Bordeaux Le Rocher Palmer FRA
Feb 22: Geneva Alhambra SWI
Feb 23: Zurich Komplex SWI
Feb 24: Vienna Simm City AUS
Feb 25: Brno Sono Centrum, CZE
Feb 26: Munich Freiheitshalle GER
Feb 27: Leipzig Hellraiser GER
Feb 28: Warsaw Proxima POL
Mar 01: Berlin Columbia Theater GER
Mar 02: Hamburg Gruenspan GER
Mar 03: Cologne Essigfabrik GER
Mar 04: Tilburg 013 HOL
Mar 10: Göthenburg Trädgår’n SWE
Mar 11: Stockholm Fållan SWE
Mar 12: Malmö Slagthuset SWE
Avatar’s eighth studio album, Hunter Gatherer, was released in August.