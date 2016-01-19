Avantasia stream Ghostlights lyric video

Avantasia have released a lyric video for the title track from their upcoming seventh album.

Ghostlights will be issued on January 29 via Nuclear Blast and will be the follow-up to 2013’s The Mystery Of Time.

They issued a stream of their track Mystery Of A Blood Red Rose last month, along with a teaser trailer for the record featuring five tracks.

Mainman Tobias Sammet has also revealed he and the band have been asked by their label to take part in the German preliminary round for the Eurovision Song Contest.

He says on his website: “My mother’s gonna be proud. Or not. We’ll see. Anyway, it seemed like a quite unusual idea to compete with anyone in music – to play music against someone… like in jazz music.

“However, who am I to get in the way of a great promotional opportunity? Three minutes to show millions that something like us exists? Gimme that stage.”

Ghostlights is available for pre-order via Nuclear Blast’s online store in a variety of packages including coloured vinyl and a limited-edition box set containing live material and a karaoke CD.

Avantasia Ghostlights tracklist