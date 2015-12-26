Avantasia tease 5 Ghostlights tracks

Avantasia have released a teaser for seventh album Ghostlights, containing clips from five tracks.
It follows the launch of lead single Mystery Of A Blood Red Rose earlier this month.
Mainman Tobias Sammet gathered a wide range of guest artists for the album, including vocalists Dee Snider and Geoff Tate, ex-Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick, Marco Hietala of Nightwish and Sharon Den Adel of Within Temptation.
Sammet recently said of the work: “Anything worth doing is worth overdoing, and more is more.”
Ghostlights arrives on January 29 via Nuclear Blast.