Avantasia tease 5 Ghostlights tracks

Avantasia have released a teaser for seventh album Ghostlights, containing clips from five tracks.

It follows the launch of lead single Mystery Of A Blood Red Rose earlier this month.

Mainman Tobias Sammet gathered a wide range of guest artists for the album, including vocalists Dee Snider and Geoff Tate, ex-Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick, Marco Hietala of Nightwish and Sharon Den Adel of Within Temptation.

Sammet recently said of the work: “Anything worth doing is worth overdoing, and more is more.”

Ghostlights arrives on January 29 via Nuclear Blast.