Australian prog rockers Anubis release new single Home

Australian prog rockers have released the first single, Home, from their forthcoming new album. The song is taken from Homeless, which will be the band's sixth album. Homeless, which will be released on March 10. You can watch the video for Home in full below.

"Perhaps one of the hardest things to do is to leave space and not play, but Home is a testament to that," guitarist and singer Douglas Skene tells Prog. "There are many moments where one or more of us left ample sonic air for someone else in the band to take the stage and just play where needed. It's an 80s smorgasboard of chorused guitars, propulsive echo, Collins-inspired megatoms and soaring stadium hooks. It totally stands on its own from anything we've done before, as do many of the other cuts from our new nine track child."

Homeless reflects on an individual's take on the world in 2020, from technological advancement to poverty, populism to the environment and beyond. The album features two sides of continuous music spread over nine songs.

"This album feels very alive to me, it’s more urgent than we’ve been, it’s much more collaborative than some of our earlier ones were," adds keyboard player David Eaton. "It’s the best Rob has ever sounded, I think. Steve is playing out of his skin and trying out ideas like playing a concert tom kit. Ant is absolutely on fire throughout and Dean and Doug cover so much sonic ground between them. I’ve certainly tried to incorporate new colours for us that brings it - I’d hope - into a more contemporary light.”

Homeless can be pre-ordered here.