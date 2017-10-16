Australian artists unite for cancer charity single

A total of 37 musicians from more than 17 Australian bands have joined together to record a charity single to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer.

The project is titled One In Seven, and bands including The Screaming Jets, Baby Animals, Massive, Tequila Mockingbyrd, Electric Mary, Dirt River Radio and Sonic Citizen have contributed to the track, a version of Pete Seeger’s classic Turn! Turn! Turn!, a hit for The Byrds in 1965.

A statement reads: “We’re over the moon to announce that our charity single Turn! Turn! Turn! will be released on November 3. It’s an upbeat song for the times featuring over 20 vocalists, six drummers, six guitarists and three bassists. It is also the only known version of this song to feature a didgeridoo!

“We’re raising funds and awareness for prostate cancer, which affects one in seven Australian men. It is currently the second highest cause of male cancer death, yet it is one of the most survivable cancers if detected early. Please visit www.prostate.org.au for more information.”

Turn! Turn! Turn! is available for pre-order and all funds raised will be donated to Prostate Cancer Foundation Of Australia, Movember Foundation Australia, Prostate Cancer UK and Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

Find a full list of artists who contributed to the track below. To donate to the Prostate Cancer Appeal directly, visit the One In Seven page on Pozible.

Turn! Turn! Turn! features members of:

Baby Animals

The Screaming Jets

Electric Mary

Dirt River Radio

Massive

Tequila Mockingbyrd

Figures

Dellacoma

Ablaze

Cicadastone

Sonic Citizen

The Naysayers

Tame The Sun

Shewolf

Rosie & The Mighty Kings

The Silent Deeds

Aaron Schembri

Dayne Lawless

Peta Evena-Taylor

Venom

Kirsty Jinx