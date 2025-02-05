R.E.M, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Chelsea Wolfe and more to appear on Good Music To Lift Los Angeles, a 90-song benefit album to help victims of the Californian wildfires, available for one day only

R.E.M, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Chelsea Wolfe, Mudhoney and Tenacious D are among dozens of artists who have contributed songs to Good Music To Lift Los Angeles, a new 90-song fundraising album to benefit those who've suffered loss as a result of the Californian wildfires.
All proceeds from the album, which will be available for one day only, February 7 via Bandcamp, will be donated to the LA Regional Food Bank and California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Fund.
The full track-listing for the album is:
Alycia Lang feat. Lauren O’Connell - No Place to Fall
Animal Collective - Tikwid (Demo)
Annie DiRusso - Hudson Line
The Armed - No Perfect Sunrise
BEL - Nylon (Unreleased Demo)
Blondshell - Roller Skate (T&A Demo)
brotherkenzie - Dear Mom
Cassandra Jenkins - Aurora, IL (Live at Zebulon)
Centro-matic feat. Jason Isbell, Sadler Vaden - My Best Friend’s Girl (Mexico City, January 18, 2025)
Chelsea Wolfe - Woodstock (Live)
Chris Cohen - Heavy Weather Sailing (Live at Face Festival)
Cold War Kids - Run Away With Me (for LA)
Courtney Barnett - Oh The Night (Demo)
cumgirl8 - goblin
Cunningham Bird - Don’t Let Me Down Again (Live)
Dawes - Without the Words
Death Cab For Cutie / The Postal Service -Enjoy the Silence (Live)
The Dip - First Thing Smoking
Dirty Projectors & s t a r g a z e - More Mania
Dr. Dog - So Deep
Eggy - A Moment’s Noticed – Live from Chicago
Faye Webster - Underwater Boi – Turnstile cover (Demo)
FIDLAR - New Tattoo
Flock of Dimes - Someday We’ll Lose It All
Friko - For Ella – Live at Thalia Hall)
George Alice - Turbulence
Gustaf - Mine demo remix (runoff concerto No. 1)
The Heavy Heavy - One of a Kind – October Live Session
Hippo Campus - Easy
The Hold Steady - 40 Bucks (Live at Brooklyn Bowl)
Hotline TNT - Break Right
Hurray For The Riff Raff - Green, Green Rocky Road
I’m With Her - See You Around – Live from Raleigh
Interpol - Length of Love (Live)
iRo - The Dance
James Henry Jr. - I Travel the Atmosphere
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit - The One I Love (Live)
Jeff Tweedy - Just Say Goodbye (Acoustic)
Josh Ritter - Wildfires (Live from The KCD Theater, Louisville, KY – 2011)
K.Flay - Being For The Benefit of Mr. Kite!
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard - Exploding Suns (Demo 1)
LA LOM - East Calaveras
Lala Lala - Fair (bside)
Little Dragon - Don’t Cry (Local Natives Version)
Local Natives - Nova (Alternative Unvierse Spiral Choir Extended Version)
Lucius - Mad Love
Mac DeMarco’s - Piece of the Fuck - Bobbing for Apples
Madi Diaz - Good (worktape)
Manchester Orchestra - The Gold (Live from Union Chapel)
The Midnight - Los Angeles (Live)
Miki Ratsula - if i blame myself (acoustic)
Militarie Gun - My Friends are Having a Hard Time (Demo)
Miya Folick - Fist (Demo version)
MJ Lenderman - 37 Push-Ups (Live)
Modest Mouse -Kingdom of Could’a
Momma - I Want You (Fever) – Live at The George Tavern
Mudhoney - Light Your Way
My Morning Jacket - Together Again
Neal Francis - Aprés Ski
Neko Case - In California (Live from KCRW)
The New Pornographers - Continue as a Guest (Live from KCMP)
Nick Thune - Alone by Myself
Pachyman - Inventado
Perfume Genius - Fade Into You
Pool Kids - Glitch (Demo)
Porches - Porcelain
PUP - Boring! (Demo)
Real Estate - Talking Backwards (Demo)
R.E.M. - Electrolite (Live)
Richy Mitch & the Coal Miners - Blue Lights
Ricky Montgomery - Salvador
RY X - The Rose
Shannon Lay - Rare to Wake (Demo)
Silversun Pickups - Feral
Soccer Mommy - The Biggest Lie (Elliot Smith Cover)
Soul Asylum - Stand Up and Be Strong
Spiritual Cramp - Low and Slow
Sycco - Bad World
SYML - Wake
Tenacious D - Keep on Loving You
Theo Katzman - Desperate Times (Solo)
This Is Lorelei - Church Street Blues
Toro Y Moi - Tuesday (Wavedash Remix)
Tunde Adebimpe - ILY
TV on the Radio - Trouble (Live)
Ty Segall - Big Hands Version 2
The War on Drugs - Lost in the Dream (Live)
Water From Your Eye - Down
Watkins Family Hour (feat. Gaby Moreno) - Sabotage (Live)
“We only had a few weeks to put this compilation together and are absolutely humbled by the contributions,” says Good Music co-founder Jordan Kurland in a press release. “Music is a healing force and we hope this collection of songs, in addition to raising much needed recovery funds, provides some solace.”