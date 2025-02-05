R.E.M, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Chelsea Wolfe and more to appear on Good Music To Lift Los Angeles, a 90-song benefit album to help victims of the Californian wildfires, available for one day only

R.E.M, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Chelsea Wolfe, Mudhoney and Tenacious D are among dozens of artists who have contributed songs to Good Music To Lift Los Angeles, a new 90-song fundraising album to benefit those who've suffered loss as a result of the Californian wildfires.

All proceeds from the album, which will be available for one day only, February 7 via Bandcamp, will be donated to the LA Regional Food Bank and California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Fund.



The full track-listing for the album is:



Alycia Lang feat. Lauren O’Connell - No Place to Fall

Animal Collective - Tikwid (Demo)

Annie DiRusso - Hudson Line

The Armed - No Perfect Sunrise

BEL - Nylon (Unreleased Demo)

Blondshell - Roller Skate (T&A Demo)

brotherkenzie - Dear Mom

Cassandra Jenkins - Aurora, IL (Live at Zebulon)

Centro-matic feat. Jason Isbell, Sadler Vaden - My Best Friend’s Girl (Mexico City, January 18, 2025)

Chelsea Wolfe - Woodstock (Live)

Chris Cohen - Heavy Weather Sailing (Live at Face Festival)

Cold War Kids - Run Away With Me (for LA)

Courtney Barnett - Oh The Night (Demo)

cumgirl8 - goblin

Cunningham Bird - Don’t Let Me Down Again (Live)

Dawes - Without the Words

Death Cab For Cutie / The Postal Service -Enjoy the Silence (Live)

The Dip - First Thing Smoking

Dirty Projectors & s t a r g a z e - More Mania

Dr. Dog - So Deep

Eggy - A Moment’s Noticed – Live from Chicago

Faye Webster - Underwater Boi – Turnstile cover (Demo)

FIDLAR - New Tattoo

Flock of Dimes - Someday We’ll Lose It All

Friko - For Ella – Live at Thalia Hall)

George Alice - Turbulence

Gustaf - Mine demo remix (runoff concerto No. 1)

The Heavy Heavy - One of a Kind – October Live Session

Hippo Campus - Easy

The Hold Steady - 40 Bucks (Live at Brooklyn Bowl)

Hotline TNT - Break Right

Hurray For The Riff Raff - Green, Green Rocky Road

I’m With Her - See You Around – Live from Raleigh

Interpol - Length of Love (Live)

iRo - The Dance

James Henry Jr. - I Travel the Atmosphere

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit - The One I Love (Live)

Jeff Tweedy - Just Say Goodbye (Acoustic)

Josh Ritter - Wildfires (Live from The KCD Theater, Louisville, KY – 2011)

K.Flay - Being For The Benefit of Mr. Kite!

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard - Exploding Suns (Demo 1)

LA LOM - East Calaveras

Lala Lala - Fair (bside)

Little Dragon - Don’t Cry (Local Natives Version)

Local Natives - Nova (Alternative Unvierse Spiral Choir Extended Version)

Lucius - Mad Love

Mac DeMarco’s - Piece of the Fuck - Bobbing for Apples

Madi Diaz - Good (worktape)

Manchester Orchestra - The Gold (Live from Union Chapel)

The Midnight - Los Angeles (Live)

Miki Ratsula - if i blame myself (acoustic)

Militarie Gun - My Friends are Having a Hard Time (Demo)

Miya Folick - Fist (Demo version)

MJ Lenderman - 37 Push-Ups (Live)

Modest Mouse -Kingdom of Could’a

Momma - I Want You (Fever) – Live at The George Tavern

Mudhoney - Light Your Way

My Morning Jacket - Together Again

Neal Francis - Aprés Ski

Neko Case - In California (Live from KCRW)

The New Pornographers - Continue as a Guest (Live from KCMP)

Nick Thune - Alone by Myself

Pachyman - Inventado

Perfume Genius - Fade Into You

Pool Kids - Glitch (Demo)

Porches - Porcelain

PUP - Boring! (Demo)

Real Estate - Talking Backwards (Demo)

R.E.M. - Electrolite (Live)

Richy Mitch & the Coal Miners - Blue Lights

Ricky Montgomery - Salvador

RY X - The Rose

Shannon Lay - Rare to Wake (Demo)

Silversun Pickups - Feral

Soccer Mommy - The Biggest Lie (Elliot Smith Cover)

Soul Asylum - Stand Up and Be Strong

Spiritual Cramp - Low and Slow

Sycco - Bad World

SYML - Wake

Tenacious D - Keep on Loving You

Theo Katzman - Desperate Times (Solo)

This Is Lorelei - Church Street Blues

Toro Y Moi - Tuesday (Wavedash Remix)

Tunde Adebimpe - ILY

TV on the Radio - Trouble (Live)

Ty Segall - Big Hands Version 2

The War on Drugs - Lost in the Dream (Live)

Water From Your Eye - Down

Watkins Family Hour (feat. Gaby Moreno) - Sabotage (Live)



“We only had a few weeks to put this compilation together and are absolutely humbled by the contributions,” says Good Music co-founder Jordan Kurland in a press release. “Music is a healing force and we hope this collection of songs, in addition to raising much needed recovery funds, provides some solace.”