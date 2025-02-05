R.E.M, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Chelsea Wolfe and more to appear on Good Music To Lift Los Angeles, a 90-song benefit album to help victims of the Californian wildfires, available for one day only

Good Music To Lift Los Angeles will also feature songs from Tenacious D, Interpol, My Morning Jacket, TV on the Radio, HEALTH and many, many more

Stipe, McKenzie, Wolfe
(Image credit: Giuseppe Cacace/Getty Images |  Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images | Olly Curtis/Total Guitar Magazine/Future via Getty Images)

R.E.M, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Chelsea Wolfe, Mudhoney and Tenacious D are among dozens of artists who have contributed songs to Good Music To Lift Los Angeles, a new 90-song fundraising album to benefit those who've suffered loss as a result of the Californian wildfires.

All proceeds from the album, which will be available for one day only, February 7 via Bandcamp, will be donated to the LA Regional Food Bank and California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Fund.

The full track-listing for the album is:

Alycia Lang feat. Lauren O’Connell - No Place to Fall
Animal Collective - Tikwid (Demo)
Annie DiRusso - Hudson Line
The Armed - No Perfect Sunrise
BEL - Nylon (Unreleased Demo)
Blondshell - Roller Skate (T&A Demo)
brotherkenzie - Dear Mom
Cassandra Jenkins - Aurora, IL (Live at Zebulon)
Centro-matic feat. Jason Isbell, Sadler Vaden - My Best Friend’s Girl (Mexico City, January 18, 2025)
Chelsea Wolfe - Woodstock (Live)
Chris Cohen - Heavy Weather Sailing (Live at Face Festival)
Cold War Kids - Run Away With Me (for LA)
Courtney Barnett - Oh The Night (Demo)
cumgirl8 - goblin
Cunningham Bird - Don’t Let Me Down Again (Live)
Dawes - Without the Words
Death Cab For Cutie / The Postal Service -Enjoy the Silence (Live)
The Dip - First Thing Smoking
Dirty Projectors & s t a r g a z e - More Mania
Dr. Dog - So Deep
Eggy - A Moment’s Noticed – Live from Chicago
Faye Webster - Underwater Boi – Turnstile cover (Demo)
FIDLAR - New Tattoo
Flock of Dimes - Someday We’ll Lose It All
Friko - For Ella – Live at Thalia Hall)
George Alice - Turbulence
Gustaf - Mine demo remix (runoff concerto No. 1)
The Heavy Heavy - One of a Kind – October Live Session
Hippo Campus - Easy
The Hold Steady - 40 Bucks (Live at Brooklyn Bowl)
Hotline TNT - Break Right
Hurray For The Riff Raff - Green, Green Rocky Road
I’m With Her - See You Around – Live from Raleigh
Interpol - Length of Love (Live)
iRo - The Dance
James Henry Jr. - I Travel the Atmosphere
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit - The One I Love (Live)
Jeff Tweedy - Just Say Goodbye (Acoustic)
Josh Ritter - Wildfires (Live from The KCD Theater, Louisville, KY – 2011)
K.Flay - Being For The Benefit of Mr. Kite!
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard - Exploding Suns (Demo 1)
LA LOM - East Calaveras
Lala Lala - Fair (bside)
Little Dragon - Don’t Cry (Local Natives Version)
Local Natives - Nova (Alternative Unvierse Spiral Choir Extended Version)
Lucius - Mad Love
Mac DeMarco’s - Piece of the Fuck - Bobbing for Apples
Madi Diaz - Good (worktape)
Manchester Orchestra - The Gold (Live from Union Chapel)
The Midnight - Los Angeles (Live)
Miki Ratsula - if i blame myself (acoustic)
Militarie Gun - My Friends are Having a Hard Time (Demo)
Miya Folick - Fist (Demo version)
MJ Lenderman - 37 Push-Ups (Live)
Modest Mouse -Kingdom of Could’a
Momma - I Want You (Fever) – Live at The George Tavern
Mudhoney - Light Your Way
My Morning Jacket - Together Again
Neal Francis - Aprés Ski
Neko Case - In California (Live from KCRW)
The New Pornographers - Continue as a Guest (Live from KCMP)
Nick Thune - Alone by Myself
Pachyman - Inventado
Perfume Genius - Fade Into You
Pool Kids - Glitch (Demo)
Porches - Porcelain
PUP - Boring! (Demo)
Real Estate - Talking Backwards (Demo)
R.E.M. - Electrolite (Live)
Richy Mitch & the Coal Miners - Blue Lights
Ricky Montgomery - Salvador
RY X - The Rose
Shannon Lay - Rare to Wake (Demo)
Silversun Pickups - Feral
Soccer Mommy - The Biggest Lie (Elliot Smith Cover)
Soul Asylum - Stand Up and Be Strong
Spiritual Cramp - Low and Slow
Sycco - Bad World
SYML - Wake
Tenacious D - Keep on Loving You
Theo Katzman - Desperate Times (Solo)
This Is Lorelei - Church Street Blues
Toro Y Moi - Tuesday (Wavedash Remix)
Tunde Adebimpe - ILY
TV on the Radio - Trouble (Live)
Ty Segall - Big Hands Version 2
The War on Drugs - Lost in the Dream (Live)
Water From Your Eye - Down
Watkins Family Hour (feat. Gaby Moreno) - Sabotage (Live)

“We only had a few weeks to put this compilation together and are absolutely humbled by the contributions,” says Good Music co-founder Jordan Kurland in a press release. “Music is a healing force and we hope this collection of songs, in addition to raising much needed recovery funds, provides some solace.”

Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.

