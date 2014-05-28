Aussie Floyd announce UK tour

The Australian Pink Floyd Show have announced a 22-date UK tour to mark the 40th anniversary of Wish You Were Here.

The Aussie Floyd’s Welcome To The Machine 2015 tour will start in Belfast on February 15 next year.

Described by their management as “much more than a tribute to the great music of Pink Floyd”, the Australian act say the 2015 concerts “will offer a true homage to Wish You Were Here, a true benchmark of musical culture, and a cherry-picking of the whole Floyd oeuvre, delivered by top-notch musicians whose love for Pink Floyd knows no bounds.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday.

Welcome To The Machine 2015 Tour

Feb 15: Belfast Waterfront Hall

Feb 19: Edinburgh Usher Hall

Feb 20: Newcastle City Hall

Feb 21: Glasgow Hydro

Feb 23: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Feb 24: Ipswich Regent

Feb 26: Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

Feb 27: Brighton Centre

Feb 28: London Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

Mar 02: Bristol Colston Hall

Mar 03: Plymouth Pavilions

Mar 05: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Mar 06: Bournemouth BIC

Mar 07: Cardiff Arena

Mar 09: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Mar 10: Oxford New Theatre

Mar 12: Sheffield City Hall

Mar 13: Leeds First Direct Arena

Mar 14: Liverpool Arena

Mar 16: Stoke Victoria Hall

Mar 17: Preston Guild Hall

Mar 19: Leicester De Montford Hall

Mar 20: Birmingham NIA