Aussie Floyd announce UK tour

The Australian Pink Floyd Show have announced a 22-date UK tour to mark the 40th anniversary of Wish You Were Here.
The Aussie Floyd’s Welcome To The Machine 2015 tour will start in Belfast on February 15 next year.
Described by their management as “much more than a tribute to the great music of Pink Floyd”, the Australian act say the 2015 concerts “will offer a true homage to Wish You Were Here, a true benchmark of musical culture, and a cherry-picking of the whole Floyd oeuvre, delivered by top-notch musicians whose love for Pink Floyd knows no bounds.”
Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday.
Welcome To The Machine 2015 Tour
Feb 15: Belfast Waterfront Hall
Feb 19: Edinburgh Usher Hall
Feb 20: Newcastle City Hall
Feb 21: Glasgow Hydro
Feb 23: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Feb 24: Ipswich Regent
Feb 26: Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall
Feb 27: Brighton Centre
Feb 28: London Eventim Apollo Hammersmith
Mar 02: Bristol Colston Hall
Mar 03: Plymouth Pavilions
Mar 05: Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Mar 06: Bournemouth BIC
Mar 07: Cardiff Arena
Mar 09: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Mar 10: Oxford New Theatre
Mar 12: Sheffield City Hall
Mar 13: Leeds First Direct Arena
Mar 14: Liverpool Arena
Mar 16: Stoke Victoria Hall
Mar 17: Preston Guild Hall
Mar 19: Leicester De Montford Hall
Mar 20: Birmingham NIA